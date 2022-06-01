Is Bankruptcy an Option for Getting Rid of Tax Debt?

You may have heard that if you owe the IRS a lot of money, bankruptcy won’t help you. That is true for the most part.

In some situations, filing for bankruptcy can help you get rid of your tax liability. So, if you can’t pay your back taxes, here’s how to tell if bankruptcy is a viable choice.

In most cases, filing for bankruptcy protection from your creditors would stop bill collectors from pestering you and provide relief from many of your bills. Tax debt, on the other hand, is handled differently from other types of debt.

Taxes are commonly referred to be a “nondischargeable priority debt” in bankruptcy. This means that bankruptcy will not wipe them out, and repayment of the obligation takes precedence over other creditors’ claims. Taxes are sometimes considered a “dischargeable debt” that can be discharged in bankruptcy.

Conditions for Forgiveness of Tax Debt

The first criteria for dischargeable tax debt is that it is specifically income tax liability. This would include overdue federal and state income taxes, but not back payroll taxes such as Social Security and Medicare withholding.

A second stipulation is that the tax debt must be recent—generally, no more than three years old. To be more specific, the initial tax return had to be filed at least three years prior to the bankruptcy petition.

Then, at least two years before entering bankruptcy, you must have filed a legitimate tax return for the debt. And the return had to be filed on time. It’s deemed “on time” if you requested and received extensions and filed by the extension deadline. If you file after the deadline, your return may not be considered genuine, and your tax burden may not be discharged.

In addition to the age of the debt and the timeliness of the return, the IRS must have assessed the obligation—that is, documented it on its books—at least 240 days prior to the bankruptcy filing. If the IRS has not yet assessed the debt, this criteria may also be met.

The 240-day time frame could be extended if the IRS assessed the amount and subsequently stopped collecting owing to a previous bankruptcy filing or other reason, thus making it more difficult to discharge the obligation.

Note that bankruptcy will not protect you if you attempted to evade taxes or submitted a false return. You must have filed your returns truthfully, according to the rules. Also keep in mind that different court jurisdictions may have varying rules for tax debt relief through bankruptcy. We’ve gone through the major needs, but local rules may include additional requirements.

Last but not least, be sure the taxation authority, usually the IRS, hasn’t issued a tax lien against your property. If a lien has been imposed on your property, filing for bankruptcy will not remove it. This is one of the most common roadblocks to bankruptcy-based tax relief, therefore it warrants special attention—and a definition.

In a Nutshell: Tax Debt Relief Requirements

These conditions must be met to discharge tax liability through bankruptcy:

It has to be a debt owed to the government in the form of income tax.

It has to be debt from at least three years ago.

Two years before to filing bankruptcy, you must have submitted a proper tax return for the debt.

Before you file bankruptcy, the IRS must have recorded your debt for at least 240 days (or not assessed it yet)

There must have been no tax evasion or fraudulent returns on your taxes.

Your assets must not have been encumbered by a tax lien filed by the Internal Revenue Service.

Can a Federal Tax Lien Be Forgiven?

A tax lien is a legal claim against your property, unlike a tax debt, which is money owed to the government. All of your property, including bank accounts, personal belongings, and real estate, could be encumbered by the lien.

A tax lien is not released by filing for bankruptcy. Even if your tax liability is discharged by bankruptcy, the IRS or another taxation entity may still have a claim to your property.

Even if a lien exists, the IRS cannot continue to try to collect on a dischargeable tax liability once you have filed for bankruptcy. This means that your bank account or wages cannot be seized to satisfy the tax debt. You can live in a house that has a tax lien on it as long as you pay the debt. The tax lien, however, must be paid off from the earnings when you sell the house.

Bankruptcy for Tax Debt: What Are the Best Options?

Any of the methods provided under the federal bankruptcy code can be used to discharge tax liability by filing for protection. Chapters 7 and 13 are the most common for most people, Chapter 12 is for family farms and fishing activities, and Chapter 11 is for businesses and significant debts.

When it comes to tax debt, the IRS states that Chapter 13 is the most prevalent type of personal bankruptcy filing. Reorganization bankruptcy, often known as Chapter 13, is arranging arrangements with creditors to pay off debts over a three to five-year period. A Chapter 7 bankruptcy, on the other hand, eliminates many debts and eliminates the need to repay them.

Tax debts paid off under the reorganisation plan, as well as any tax debts older than three years at the time of filing, are dismissed in a successful Chapter 13 case. The taxpayer must file timely returns and pay all new income taxes that become due during the payout period.