Free PS Plus games for June include God of War, Nickelodeon Smash Bros, and Naruto

Sony has revealed the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of June, headlined by one of the best games on PS4: God of War (2018).

Starting June 7, you'll be able to claim the recent God of War, anime brawler Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and the Smash Bros-inspired Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. All three games will be available until July 4. (This is also your last-chance reminder to pick up the May games - FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead gods - before June 6.)

June will mark the first month that the new PS Plus is available worldwide, as the Extra and Premium tiers hit the US on June 13 and Europe on June 22. All the current PS Plus features will still be available at the same price through the PS Plus Essentials tier, so if all you want is access to online multiplayer and the usual three free games every month, nothing changes for you.

God of War probably needs no introduction, and the inclusion of such a beloved game is likely an effort to re-promote PS Plus as all those new tiers go live. This is still technically a PS4 game, but it got a patch last year with a host of PS5 upgrades for 60 FPS performance at a 4K checkerboard resolution. It's a great time to catch up before God of War Ragnarok launches.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is technically your native PS5 game for the month, though it's also compatible with PS4. If you missed this one, it's basically Super Smash Bros, except instead of Mario and Link you've got SpongeBob and Danny Phantom.

And if you haven't gotten enough animation-based brawling, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (a native PS4 game) is a 4v4 fighter that lets you take Boruto and his dad into gorgeous cel-shaded team battles.

