Comics

Creepshow returns to comics this September

By Samantha Puc
 5 days ago

Skybound Entertainment will bring the classic Creepshow to comics this fall. The publisher has announced a five-issue comics anthology based on the Shudder TV series, which continues the 1982 movie of the same name (and ignores its two sequels).

Originally created by George A. Romero and Stephen King, Creepshow was adapted for Shudder by Greg Nicotero and is about to enter its fourth season, which will likely debut in early 2023. Meanwhile, the comics anthology will launch in September, with a different creative team working on each of its five issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S91iZ_0fx9Epkq00

Creepshow (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

"Creepshow has consistently been one of the best things in horror for the last 40 years, and for Skybound to be able to carry on such a rich horror tradition is an absolute thrill," Skybound Editor Jon Moisan says in the announcement. "We knew a franchise this prolific would require the best talent in the industry, so we assembled a collection of creators that will do the Creepshow name proud. The stories they have planned are going to scare the absolute hell out of people."

Creepshow will feature work by Chris Burnham, Paul Dini, Steve Langford, Josh Malerman, David and Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, John McCrea, and Kelly Jones. More creators will be announced at a later date.

"Growing up a fan of horror comics and Famous Monsters, I will never forget the thrill of seeing a new issue hit the stands...thumbing through the pages with the anticipation of diving into a dark twisted, and outrageous world filled with ghouls, zombies, and the classic come-uppence," says Nicotero. "I’m very proud to see Creepshow find its rightful place on comic book shelves everywhere!"

"Skybound is simply the best in class when it comes to marrying beloved content with established and burgeoning talent," adds Striker Entertainment President Russell Binder. "Stan Spry, Greg, and all of the producers including myself are ecstatic to have Skybound come on board to provide another engaging experience to fans of the Creepshow series."

This marks the second time Creepshow has appeared in comics. In 1982, Stephen King and artists Bernie and Michele Wrightson adapted the film for a graphic novel, containing five horror stories to scare the pants off readers.

Creepshow #1 will feature a cover by Chris Burnham. It hits shelves Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Creepshow has a long, enduring legacy, much like the best horror comics of all time .

