Portland ADU Tour Lets You See How to Add Units to Your Lot

Its honestly baffling to see how unaware and oblivious most of you are to others on the road. In addition to just not paying attention, youre all kind of...
The region's largest cider festival, offering...
Dinolandia from Portland artist Mike Bennett — If you've ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs,Portland-based visual artist Mike Bennett created the place for you.
During migration season, millions of birds fly though Oregon as they head north for the summer. “We’re talking about songbirds, we’re talking about waterfowl, we’re talking about birds of prey,” said Portland Audubon Society conservation director Bob Sallinger. Most of their journey happens after the sun...
Are you tired of buying 50-pound bags of rice or shrink-wrapped packages of five zucchini? Enter the Realm Refillery, which claims to be Portland’s first package-free grocery store, opened May 20 at 2310 NE Broadway. “We want to set ourselves aside by always offering local products and local agriculture...
Portland City Council unanimously approved a bevy of alternative housing developments that they say will provide lower-cost options and increase housing density within city limits. Wednesday’s vote was part of an update to the city’s Residential Infill Project, which allows new units to be built on lots originally zoned for...
The Rite Aid drug store in downtown Portland is closing down permanently on June 6 as part of a cost-cutting move. On Wednesday, many of the shelves at the Southwest Alder Street location were looking bare and “clearance” signs were posted throughout the store. “A decision to close...
A blast from the past will come to life in Canby this weekend — and it’s not just because it’s one of the first large in-person events to return to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this summer after nearly three years due to Covid-19. The beloved Oregon Renaissance...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of cars are stolen around Portland just about every day, but one recent theft comes as a big blow to both a nonprofit and those who rely on hot meals. Two large service vans were stolen from Potluck in the Park over the weekend. The...
The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
Woodland will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a ribbon-cutting event was held on May 25 to celebrate the opening of the business. Co-owners Mike and Denise Werner were accompanied by company CEO Matt Gagliasso and marketing director Nick Fleck, and even the company’s sasquatch mascot at the event. Everyone cheered as the orange ribbon was cut with giant scissors.
A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
Between the Rose Festival, a packed calendar of LGBTQ+ events for Portland Pride, and Portland Beer Week (but isn't that every week?), there's plenty to hold our interest close to home this month. But from crab derbies to maximum "Goonies never say die" vibes, the rest of the state is calling to us, too.
