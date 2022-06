Michael Reagan, the son of a Hollywood star and an American president, is determined to keep the legacies of his late parents alive. The 77-year-old is the son of Academy Award-winning actress Jane Wyman and fellow Warner Bros. contract player-turned-President Ronald Reagan. He was adopted by the former couple when he was just three days old. Today, he is the chairman and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation, which aims to advance the causes the patriarch held dear in his lifetime.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO