Hawaii just confirmed what we on the ground already knew. It’s busy here, very busy. And it is only going to get busier due to a number of complicating factors. The state forecast calls for continued growth ahead of the rest of the country as “tourism recovery continues, employment has increased and… labor shortages have put some limit on the growth.” You may have seen that labor shortage at hotels, restaurants and with activity providers.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO