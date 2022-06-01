ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch bystanders, police lift car off trapped motorcyclist in Myrtle Beach

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dennis Bright
 5 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A large group of bystanders and Myrtle Beach police officers quickly responded on Saturday after a car crashed into the back of a motorcycle on Ocean Boulevard, knocking a passenger to the ground and trapping the driver under the front of the car.

Video from a traffic camera posted on the MBPD Facebook page shows the car running into the back of the motorcycle on Ocean Boulevard at the intersection of 8th Avenue North.

WARNING: Graphic video

A crowd of bystanders quickly gathers and rushes in to help the trapped driver. Within seconds, a group of officers arrive and join the effort to lift the car off of the man.

According to police, the man and woman on the motorcycle were both taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“As the summer season is picking up, please remember to slow down and look twice to keep everyone safe!” police said in the post. “It only takes a moment to cause a crash.”

Police said the crash should serve as a reminder for motorists to “leave extra space between you and other vehicles and please drive safely.”

Police have not said what charges, if any, the driver of the car could face.

