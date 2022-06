There can never be too many films about music and how it is made. From each new genre and each new artist, there is always something new to offer in the mix of music and musicians. Distributed by Oscilloscope, shot on-location in Columbus, Ohio with local talent, written by Noah Dixon, and directed by Dixon and Ori Segev, “Poser” is an upcoming dramatic thriller about obsession and underground music. Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June of last year, the first trailer for the film is now online, looking to promise intense lighting, soundscapes, and dramatic tension.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO