Two Harbors, MN

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson: 'I will not resign'

By Tommy Wiita
 5 days ago
Embattled Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, facing a recall vote unless he steps down, has announced he will not be resigning.

The city council voted last week in favor of a recall election for Swanson later this summer unless he resigned by the end of Tuesday.

In a Wednesday morning press conference, Swanson discussed the things he has done while in office, before concluding with a statement saying he will not be stepping down.

"The best is yet to come. I will not resign. Thank you," he said, walking past reporters without taking any questions.

A recall election is now scheduled to be held on Aug. 9 during the state's primary vote, barring any updates provided Wednesday.

"What are the benefits if I get recalled?" Swanson asked the room. "Those who seem to be the loudest have only carried a message of wanting things to go back the way they were."

The mayor also said that he is a self-proclaimed "visionary leader who loves his community of Two Harbors."

A meeting held last week was supported by a number of locals, hundreds of whom signed a petition supporting the city council's decision to recall Swanson.

The mayor has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, with complaints of potential conflicts of interest and abuse of power, as well as for his since-deleted Twitter account that was filled with references to blockchain, decentralized autonomous organizations, CityCoins and web3.

Critics also argue he's brought unwelcome attention to the city via his bizarre $400 million underwater hotel plan in Lake Superior. The website for the plan remains unfinished, with a large portion of the money being supplied from an unknown "recluse billionaire" only known as "Mr. O."

The grassroots community group, Resign or Recall, gathered more than 600 signatures for their petition to remove Swanson in around three days. It was submitted to the city clerk on May 11 and later verified.

