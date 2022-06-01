ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

 5 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported...

$50 million in COVID relief will assist small businesses in Kansas

TOPEKA –Surrounded by small business leaders in downtown Topeka, Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, which will invest $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release from her office. More information about HB 2136 can be found...
TOPEKA, KS
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula...
STURGIS, MI
Kan. ‘Sanctuary Cities’ law creates issues for cities wanting to create ID programs

The “sanctuary cities” bill that was passed during this year’s legislative session is causing issues for some municipalities — including Wichita. Soon to become a state law, the bill also prohibited the use of municipal IDs. That has stalled the city of Wichita’s plans to create a municipal ID program to assist those who don’t have state-issued identification.
WICHITA, KS
GoFundMe for family of Kan. mother who died in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Friends have established A GoFundMe account to assist the family of a mother killed in a crash near Saint George last week. Her two sons were also in the car at the time of the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by...
KANSAS STATE
Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Monday

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,. creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water.
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

