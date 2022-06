LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Lincoln County has been charged with illegally possessing elk parts gathered from a Wildlife Management Area, officers said. The man is accused of having five bull elk shed antlers and a large elk skull with antlers still attached, according to West Virginia Natural Resources Police. The man admitted to gathering the parts from the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area near the Mingo and Logan counties.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO