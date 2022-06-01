Congratulations, Class of 2022!

It’s only been a couple of weeks since I took office, and I’m still getting settled in. I was a little nervous on Day 1, as we had a significant water leak across from the junior high school not long before I was sworn in. It brought back memories of Mayor Robert Gregory shortly after he took office. I still remember the picture of him standing in that huge hole, waist-high in water, in the middle of the night. We’ve come a long way since then, and have a great group of guys in Public Works. It was a huge relief, knowing that those guys were there to get everything back in working order throughout the night. As nervous as I was, I was reminded of the luck that comes with rain on a wedding day.

