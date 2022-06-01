Congratulations, Class of 2022!

In light of the Uvalde tragedy, many school districts are looking to act to make changes. What some of you don't know is that there was a 'close call' in La Vernia earlier this year. According to La Vernia ISD, someone tried to enter their campus in January. At that point, the school district went into to action to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and staff. In April, the La Vernia school board did approve what is called the guardian program.
Chairs along Bluebonnet Road in front of the La Vernia United Methodist Church — 19 small ones for each student and two larger ones representing the teachers — honor the lives taken May 24 in Uvalde by a lone gunman. Read more on page 2.
SAN ANTONIO – In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, San Antonio-area school districts have discussed a myriad of ways to keep their students safe. The Southside Independent School District recently announced that no purses or backpacks will be allowed on campus for the...
It’s only been a couple of weeks since I took office, and I’m still getting settled in. I was a little nervous on Day 1, as we had a significant water leak across from the junior high school not long before I was sworn in. It brought back memories of Mayor Robert Gregory shortly after he took office. I still remember the picture of him standing in that huge hole, waist-high in water, in the middle of the night. We’ve come a long way since then, and have a great group of guys in Public Works. It was a huge relief, knowing that those guys were there to get everything back in working order throughout the night. As nervous as I was, I was reminded of the luck that comes with rain on a wedding day.
With days of mourning and healing still ahead, the Kym’s Angels Foundation dedicated $2 million on Friday to help those affected by the Uvalde school shooting last week. About half of the donation from San Antonio philanthropists Kym Rapier Verette and Glenn Verette is reserved for the victims’ families, while the other half is to be used by the Uvalde community as needed, said Yolanda Valenzuela, Kim’s Angels executive director.
San Antonio’s Southside Independent School District has banned backpacks and purses at the class of 2022’s graduation ceremony at the Alamodome this Thursday, according to information shared on its website. The district also recently announced that no purses or backpacks would be allowed on campus for the remainder...
UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Hallettsville Lady Brahmas win its first ever state title in class 3A with a 6-5 win over the Coahoma Bulldogettes.
Several country music stars will perform at Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio on Sunday, June 5. The “iHeartUvalde Benefit Concert” features Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Kevin Flower and other country music performers, according to a press release sent by iHeartMedia Wednesday. Radio stations KJ97, KASE 101 and 98.1 KVET, and their 12 sister stations, are partnering with iHeartMedia.
The suburb northeast of San Antonio has long been popular with families, but its allure has only grown as the real estate market tightens thanks to an inventory of homes in multiple styles and prices. “That’s always been a popular area,” says Gerrish, with Re/Max Unlimited, explaining that its well-rated schools and convenient location along I-35 appeal to families, retirees and military personnel stationed at Randolph Air Force Base.
(Seguin) – If you are a twin, you might as well keep everything the same even if that means graduating the top of your senior class. A pair of twins have earned the distinction of leading this year’s Seguin High School Class of 2022. Valedictorian William “Will” Kuempel and his brother Samuel “Sam” Kuempel have claimed the top two spots and will represent this year’s batch of seniors during tonight’s graduation ceremony scheduled at Matador Stadium.
Billy Charles Moore passed into the hands of Jesus at 92 years of age on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Billy was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Houston, Texas, to Vera (Rose) Taylor. Billy served as pastor of La Vernia Christian Teaching Center, now Livingway Family Church, in La Vernia alongside his late wife, Ruby Lee (Bretzke) Moore, for 40 years.
Fans of downtown San Antonio's most popular amusements are grabbing tickets before their doors close!. This summer is also your last chance to visit Ripley's Haunted House, Guinness World Records, and Tomb Raider 3D as they gear up to tear down these classic attractions beginning in September. Yep, Ripley's Guinness...
(Seguin) – Nineteen small wooden chairs and two rockers sat empty as they circled around a wooden cross on the lawn of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. The lawn centerpiece served as a reminder of all the lives lost during last week’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Here in Seguin, religious leaders of all denominations gathered Tuesday night outside the church to remember each of the 19 students and two teachers whose lives were all cut way too short.
SAN ANTONIO – Funeral services for the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde school shooting are underway, and mourning families are saying their final goodbyes to their loved ones. During these dark days, the power of prayer is needed now more than ever, according to Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles.
This is the fourth year North Park Chevrolet Castroville has given away a car to a deserving senior. The school picks 30 seniors based on GPA, attendance and conduct to participate. The select group of graduating Seniors will choose a key to see if it will start the New Chevrolet Trax. This year’s winner was the first student that tried her key Aya Kasim. Congratulations to all the graduating seniors wishing them much success for their future.
