UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) -- Emilia Marin, an educator at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was walking outside the school on May 24 to help a coworker bring in food for an end-of-the-year party when she saw a vehicle crash, according to her attorney.What followed next would be "the most horrific thing anyone could have endured," her attorney Don Flanary told CNN, as a gunman would kill 19 students and two teachers in the deadliest school mass shooting in nearly a decade.Marin went inside the school to report the crash and had left the door propped open with a rock, according...

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO