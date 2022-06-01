ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

AG Landry: Keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers

KTBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Billboards are going up around Shreveport-Bossier City urging everyone to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

Texarkana, Texas police discuss gun safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, police are working to keep the community safe by talking about gun safety. Despite recent headlines of deadly shootings across the nation, police say most gun owners in the Texarkana area act responsibly. However, that doesn't mean violence can't...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

2022 Louisiana legislative session ends Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. - Monday marks the end of the current Louisiana legislative session and there are some things that must be finalized before lawmakers call it quits at 6 p.m. The bill that outlines what happens with abortion in Louisiana, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, must still be finalized. Also, the transgender sports bill not allowing boys to play girls sports needs to be brought to a conclusion. The governor vetoed it a year ago and it's on his desk again. If he simply leaves it alone it becomes law.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Law passed prevents Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state's Legislature. The state Senate voted 31-1 Friday to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. The bill says that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician. The bill goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Arrest made in Marshall homicide

MARSHALL, Texas - An arrest has been made in a Marshall, Texas homicide that occurred over the weekend. Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a deceased person at 520 Carey Road in Marshall. The body was found inside the home by a family member.
MARSHALL, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Arrest made in Shreveport weekend shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police arrested 24-year-old Tydius Williams for the weekend shooting that sent three people to the hospital. He's charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder. All three victims are expected to recover.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former Louisiana Congressman dies Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey died Saturday, according to the Governor's office. He was 80. Former Congressman John Cooksey leaves behind a long legacy of service to our state and nation that will not soon be forgotten. He has helped and inspired countless young people and worked hard to improve life for others. He served his country and his community in every way he could, from the Air Force to Congress to his medical practice as an ophthalmologist. Donna and I offer prayers and condolences to his family and all those he touched.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

1 person dies in I-20 wreck near Waskom

MARSHALL, Texas - One person died and at least one other was critically injured after a "chaotic scene" of two multi-car crashes on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. Cooper said Marshall Fire/EMS responded...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Governor Abbott instructs ALERRT to provide training programs to school districts across Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Monday sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair to begin providing Texas State University's nationally-recognized Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) programs to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement. Governor Abbott also requested ALERRT to provide an after-action debrief of the shooting at Uvalde once the investigation is complete and of other relevant situations to school administrators, law enforcement, and others charged with keeping our Texas schools safe.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Jeff Landry
KTBS

Mother of murder victim arrested after chase in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - The mother of a teenage murder victim was arrested this week in Sabine Parish. She's accused of trying to run over a police officer with her car. Darci Bass was arrested Tuesday, near Many according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities say deputies saw a man...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport's summer internship program starts Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program officially begins Monday, June 6. The student orientation takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Independence Stadium Skybox at 3301 Pershing Boulevard. Students will learn more about the program, participate in a resume...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Free fishing day in Texas and Oklahoma

KTBS- Saturday marked “Fish Free Day”, that returned in Texas and “Fish Free weekend” in Oklahoma. This day meant that anyone could fish without a license. Each year, there is a special event just west of Jefferson, Texas on Lake O the Pines on this weekend called “Kids Fish Day.”
JEFFERSON, TX
KTBS

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER CITY, La. - One person was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on I-20, just east of I-220. According to Louisiana State Police, a pickup truck was traveling east on I-20 shortly after 12 a.m. At the same time, another pickup was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Both trucks collided and the one that was headed the wrong direction caught fire. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
#Firearms#La Billboards
KTBS

Church ministries help feed the homeless in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The COVID-19 pandemic left many americas not only sick, but hungry as well. The level of food insecurity across the country is still far above pre-pandemic levels. That's why two churches in Texarkana are continuing to work together to keep meeting the needs of those less fortunate.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Three victims shot in downtown Shreveport parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three victims are hospitalized after being shot in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 5:23 a.m. at the intersection of Travis Street and Spring Street. An altercation occurred where the male suspect shot multiple rounds in the open parking lot. The suspect who was arrested has been identified as Tydius Williams who used a .45 caliber according to Shreveport Police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Local military association awards scholarships

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a special weekend for some local students and the ArkLaTex chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. 12 local high school graduating seniors were awarded $34,000 dollars in scholarship money for the next step in their educational journey. Emma Simpson, Luke Crittel, Brianna Cooley and William Thelan attended the awards ceremony at the petroleum club Saturday night. This outstanding group held an average gpa of 4.27 and an average ACT score of 27.5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

AJGA Shreveport Junior wraps at Querbes Park

SHREVEPORT, La. - The AJGA Shreveport Junior brought some of the best young golfers across the country to Querbes Park with Carson Cooper of Spring, Texas, winning on the boys side and Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock, Arkansas, winning on the girls. "I just met so many people through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Life House Texarkana reopens free clothing store at new location

TEXARKANA, Ark.- A Texarkana non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need is moving into a larger location to better serve the community. God's Closet is a ministry of the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. The new store is located at 2402 Division Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Son of D-Day survivor preserves his legacy

SHREVEPORT, La. -- As we mark 78 years since D-Day, we meet the son of one of the survivors of The Great Crusade of World War II, who's making sure his father's legacy is not lost. That soldier, Louis Sicard, Jr., was part of the first wave of troops to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Texas beats Louisiana Tech in Austin Regional, 5-2

AUSTIN - Louisiana Tech and Texas were tied at one until the bottom of the seventh when the Longhorns scored three runs leading to a 5-2 win Saturday. LA Tech pitcher Kyle Crigger was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs on one inning of work. The...
AUSTIN, TX

