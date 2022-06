The tributes for the community of Uvalde, Texas continue to pour in from all parts of the state, and Laredo is no exception. Earlier this week, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Place 1 Judge Bobby Quintana took his family and a banner depicting the support of the Laredo community to Uvalde in effort to pay their respects and show their support for the small affected community.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO