Tether has launched a new stablecoin MXNT pegged to Mexican Peso. MXNT will be first available on Ethereum, Polygon, and Tron blockchains. In a statement released earlier today, Tether has announced the launch of a new stablecoin called MXNT which will be pegged to the Mexican Peso. This will be Tether’s fourth stablecoin after the launch of USDT, Euro pegged EURT and Chinese Yuan pegged CNHT.

CURRENCIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO