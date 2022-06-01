ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian finally launching skincare line Skkn by Kim

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dw10P_0fx901xo00

Here comes another celebrity beauty brand.

More than one year after filing to trademark Skkn by Kim , Kim Kardashian announced on Wednesday that her skincare line will finally launch later this month.

“I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” the reality star, 41, tweeted.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

Kardashian’s new products — a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil — all come in sleek refillable packaging in her go-to neutral hues, and are formulated with “clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity,” as she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pUDX_0fx901xo00
The line will launch with nine products and feature “clean, science-backed” ingredients.
Hanna Tveite

The brand launches on June 21 at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET exclusively on skknbykim.com , and fans can sign up now to be notified when product is available to purchase.

Though she is entering a whole new category of the beauty industry, Kardashian is already well versed in the space, thanks to her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands — which are currently undergoing a rebrand amid the star’s divorce from Kanye West .

But while she may be axing the “West,” the mom of four isn’t simply changing her brand name to spite her ex.

“What I really wanted to do was, I felt so bad that the customer had to go from KKW Beauty, then would go to KKW Skin, then would go to KKW Fragrance — that’s shipping costs at three different websites. And I felt so bad. And then Skims, you know what I mean? So I wanted one beauty brand,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eb4qx_0fx901xo00
Kardashian is also currently rebranding her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines to be under the same umbrella as SKKN and Skims.
MARIO SORRENTI

In fact, a source told Page Six Style in July 2021 that West was helping with the rebrand .

Skkn is just the latest celeb skincare line to hit the market, following Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin, Rihanna’s Fenty Skin , Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty , Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop , Scarlett Johansson’s The Outset and Hailey Bieber’s forthcoming Rhode . There’s also men in the game; Pharrell has a brand called Humanrace , and John Legend’s got a line on the way as well.

Perhaps Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, will star in Skkn’s first campaign, much like A$AP Rocky did for Rihanna .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pippa Middleton pregnant, expecting third child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is expanding her brood. The sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was spotted at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert in London Saturday with a noticeable baby bump. A source told Page Six that the couple is “so happy” and Pippa is a “natural mama.” Pippa, 38, married James Matthews, a hedge fund manager and heir to the lairdship of Glen Affric in 2017. They share two children, Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1. She is reportedly very close with her older sister, Catherine. The columnist shot to global fame when she served as a bridesmaid when Catherine married Prince William....
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Rihanna
Person
Mario Sorrenti
Person
Kkw Beauty
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Pharrell
Page Six

Jeannie Mai introduces fans to baby Monaco 5 months after her birth

Say hello to baby Monaco. Jeannie Mai finally introduced fans to her 5-month-old daughter on Thursday. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family,” she said on the latest episode of her YouTube series. “You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, 5 months old good.” Before pics and videos of Monaco appeared onscreen, Mai told fans to please excuse her “nerves” as she gets “really scared, guarded and protected”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince George steals the show singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline’ at Palace party

Prince George stole the show Saturday night at the Party at the Palace concert. The 8-year-old royal was spotted singing along to Rod Stewart’s version of the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline,” enthusiastically joining in at the “bam bam bam” part. Prince George was adorably dressed in a suit and tie for the event, which his mother, Kate Middleton, and father, Prince William, also attended. Saturday was certainly a busy one for George and his 7-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte. Earlier, they accompanied their parents on an official visit to Wales. It was particularly memorable as George’s father was the same age when he made...
WORLD
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle booed at Platinum Jubilee church service

Megxit remains polarizing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted with both boos and cheers at the Platinum Jubilee church service Friday, with the jeers trying to outdo the excitement over their arrival. The loud booing could be heard as the couple — who live in Santa Barbara, Calif., following their dramatic 2020 exit from the royal family — left St. Paul’s Cathedral in London holding hands. During the National Service of Thanksgiving service, Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, noticeably sat on opposite sides as his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex instead sat with his cousins...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tony Bennett, 95, hits Central Park in wheelchair with wife Susan Benedetto

Tony Bennett still enjoys the simple pleasures in life. The legendary singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, enjoyed a rare public outing Thursday as he soaked up the sun in Central Park in New York City. Bennett, 95, was accompanied by an aide and his wife, Susan Benedetto, who is his primary caretaker. It was the first time he has been photographed in a wheelchair. The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” crooner has not been seen often in public since retiring from his eight-decade music career last year. Bennett performed his final shows in August 2021 at Radio City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Cosmetics#Skin Types#Skknbykim Com#Kkw Fragrance
Page Six

Abby De La Rosa is pregnant one year after welcoming twins with Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa is pregnant just under a year after welcoming twins with Nick Cannon. On Thursday, the DJ, 31, shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of herself posed on a bed in front of letter balloons spelling out “BABY.” “IM PREGNANT,” she wrote alongside the pic, “Another set of twins?!” De La Rosa then promised that she’ll be “posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know” on her OnlyFans page. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she showed off her baby bump in a zebra-patterned dress, asking...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Erika Jayne casts doubt on Tom Girardi’s alleged victims, Ramona Singer’s epic fail and more

This week Ramona Singer created a frenzy after she leaked private information about Teresa Giudice’s wedding, revealing the invitation on social media. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” brought more drama this week, and teased a big secret. Crystal Kung Minkoff claims that Sutton Stracke said something “very dark” but won’t reveal it. Erika Jayne suggested that the victims involved in Tom Girardi’s lawsuit may be lying. Also this week, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” premiered on Bravo. See what other juicy moments made the cut on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.”Subscribe to our YouTube!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

NeNe Leakes denies being ‘husband stealer’ in response to lawsuit

NeNe Leakes won’t stand for being called a “husband stealer.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum denied snatching her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, from his estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who filed a lawsuit claiming Leakes is to blame for her broken marriage. “[There’s] a lot going on in the world. I’m already out here a husband stealer, and this is too much,” she said on Instagram Live Thursday. “Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.” The reality star, 54, went on to say that she has seen “a lot of single people,” joking that “nobody wants to steal nobody else’s problems.” “So...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Amber Heard’s sister posts supportive message after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s sister posted an emotional message of support after the “Aquaman” actress lost her defamation trial against Johnny Depp. Whitney Heard said in her statement Sunday that she “will always be proud” of the fact that Amber, 36, testified against Depp, 58, despite the jury ruling in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s favor last Wednesday. “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Danny Abeckaser weds in front of A-list pals including Leo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, fresh off partying in Cannes at the swanky amfAR gala, was spotted in Israel last week for longtime pal Danny Abeckaser’s wedding. The former club promoter turned director Abeckaser tied the knot with 21-year-old Instagram model and baker May Almakaies. Festivities took place over four days and included a white party, cocktail reception and pool party that took over the entire Soho House Tel Aviv in Jaffa. A spy tells us Madonna’s talent manager, Guy Oseary, billionaire Ron Burkle, Miami nightlife vet David Grutman, hedge funder David Einhorn, former MGM Resorts exec Sean Christie, and Tao Group owner Noah Tepperberg and his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Teary Jennifer Lopez thanks those ‘who lied to me’ at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez thanked a wide variety of people while accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night. The “Marry Me” star, who cried as she took hold of her golden popcorn trophy, kicked off her speech by showing appreciation for those who “gave me this life” before pivoting. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me,” Lopez said. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Golden Globes Update Eligibility Requirements; Studio Submissions Remain Optional for Awards Consideration

Click here to read the full article. Still working toward bringing back the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has updated its eligibility requirements, now permitting a hybrid approach of in-person, DVD and online screenings of films. This takes effect on June 15. In addition, films do not have to be submitted via the Golden Globes submission website for awards consideration. Instead, the HFPA will add qualifying content to its eligibility list if studios, networks or streamers are not officially doing so. The eligibility period runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, for English language films, and Oct....
MOVIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman ‘begged’ to wear Miu Miu mini on Vanity Fair cover

Nicole Kidman’s not one to skirt the issue. During a recent chat with “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia, the Oscar winner revealed what she really thought about modeling that controversial Miu Miu mini on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue. “I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” Kidman, 54, recalled of the pleated bra top and low-slung skirt. “And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Olivia Wilde sometimes felt like a ‘huge f–king failure’ as a parent

As a mom of two, Olivia Wilde can emphasize with struggling new parents. “I know it’s hard now and you sometimes feel like a huge f–king failure,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director, 38, began an encouraging message on her Instagram Story Friday, “but soon they’ll wake up before you and write thoughtful notes. Stay strong.” Wilde wrote the caption over a picture of a tumbler with a short but sweet handwritten note from her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, that read, “This was laft [sic] in my room. I love you.” The “House” alum joked that her youngest child was “obviously in huge trouble for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Drake stops for a shot with fans on his way to the airport

No new friends … except for these two? Drake bought shots for two women at a Detroit restaurant and covered their tab before heading out to catch a flight, according to TMZ. The pair of friends had reportedly been indulging in happy hour at local eatery Joe Muer Seafood when they noticed none other than Drizzy had entered the building. The “Started From the Bottom” rapper, 35, initially declined an offer from the ladies to buy him a drink, explaining he was on his way to the airport — but doubled back and joined them for a round on him instead. The woman...
DETROIT, MI
Page Six

‘Selling Sunset’ wins Best Docu-Reality Series at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The cast of “Selling Sunset” has won Best Docu-Reality Series at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and more stars from the hit Netflix series took the stage to accept their award alongside producer Adam DiVello. The golden popcorn was a big win for “Selling Sunset,” as the show beat out “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” “Summer House” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Stause is also nominated in the Best Reality Star category against Chris “CT” Tamburello (“The Challenge”), Lindsay Hubbard (“Summer...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Chrishell Stause, partner G Flip hug ex Jason Oppenheim at MTV Awards

Chrishell Stause and her new partner, G Flip, were seen hugging the “Selling Sunset” star’s ex-boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Stause, 40, and G Flip, 27, smiled gleefully as they both wrapped their arms around Oppenheim, 45, to greet the Oppenheim Group co-founder in a video shared on MTV’s Instagram Sunday night. The former “All My Children” actress appeared to mouth the words, “What’s happening?” as she embraced her former beau. Several fans of the series flooded the comments section of the post with mixed reactions to the friendly reunion. “Still have hope they’ll end...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy