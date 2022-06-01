Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ahead of Queen’s Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children landed in the UK on Wednesday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring her 70th year on the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down at a London airport in the afternoon with their little ones and a small team of staffers, Page Six has learned.

We’re told the family and their team took a commercial flight instead of their usual private jet from Los Angeles to London.

Page Six reported in May that Markle and Harry would be returning to London with Archie, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet to see the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Lilibet for the first time in celebration of the little girl’s first birthday, which is June 4.

A spokesperson for the couple told Page Six: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in the United Kingdom to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities this week. Getty Images

However, due to their status as non-royals, the pair will be taking a back seat for the major events during the four-day Jubilee celebration, which kicks off June 2.

The couple and their children will not join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and other working members of the royal family for the official public appearance and photo op on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is expected to meet their daughter, Lilibet, for the first time to celebrate her first birthday. Getty Images

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a palace statement read.

As such, scandalized Prince Andrew, who was sacked from his public duties in the wake of a sexual-assault suit and settlement , will also not be appearing on the balcony for the big day.

But the Sussexes’ visit to the UK could mean that Harry’s brother, Prince William, as well as Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — could finally meet baby Lilibet. However, it was reported that William and his family will be at another event hundreds of miles away as the Queen meets Lilibet.

It’s unclear if Prince William and Kate Middleton will get to meet the Sussexes’ daughter amid their rift. GC Images

During a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry admitted his relationship with William was on the rocks after he and Markle exited the royal family and moved to California.

Harry and Markle have only returned to the United Kingdom a few times due to security concerns , and each time without their children. The couple believes the UK government isn’t supplying them with enough security after their resignation from royal duties.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. Getty Images

Harry and Markle visited the Queen as well as his father, Prince Charles, for the first time since their March 2020 move to the US last month. They reunited at Windsor Castle while on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April.

Prince Harry had flown home without Markle in April 2021 to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral and also visited by himself in July 2021 to help unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in London.