If you missed out last year, you have another opportunity to lavish and love locally-grown lavender. Tenderloin Farms, about seven miles north of Edwardsville, has opened for its sophomore season. The Stahlhut Girls - Kim Hansen and Kris Straub - started growing lavender as an experiment. What began as a plot of 80 plants in 2016 has now become more than 1,000 plants, at least 380 of which are in the "U-Pick" area. "We had between 3,500 and 4,000 visitors last June," Hansen said.

