I am writing this letter to address the issues that have come about by a proposal to install a turf field at the high school. First, it should have been put to a community vote — that would have been the right way to start. Second, with the support of the community as it has, which is far more people than oppose, a secondary committee member should not have been able to kill this project. Without public discussion on the matter, or open board discussion, the 32-page letter sent by the planning board is inappropriate at best.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO