Sir Paul McCartney is either lying about his age, or he discovered the fountain of youth at some point. The Beatles legend performed 36 songs during a nearly three-hour concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, mixing Fab Four classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Get Back” with his solo and Wings catalogs. It was his first show at the Syracuse University stadium since 2017 and the only Upstate New York stop on his 2022 “Got Back” tour dates.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO