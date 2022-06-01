Self-Driving off-Road Vehicles Could Save Your Life in the Near Future

Click here to read the full article. Carriers are now proposing and accepting low-rate loads, a big difference from “where we were six to nine months ago,” a Leaf exec said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLands' End CEO Talks Q1 E-com Slowdown in ApparelFMC: Blame High Container Rates on Supply-Demand ImbalanceWhy Attabotics Looked to Ants to Solve Some of the Supply Chain's Toughest ProblemsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO