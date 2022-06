Larry Grayson Warren, 89, of Emerald Isle, NC, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2022. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Papa. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Before and after his service, he was an employee of Burlington Textile. Eventually, he established his own Consulting business, Grayson Textile Services up until 1972 when he took full retirement. This enabled him time to spend with his family, take trips, go fishing, clamming, crabbing and take rides on his boat. It allowed him time to go drink coffee with "BP Coffee Club", working on projects in his shop and just doing things outside.

EMERALD ISLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO