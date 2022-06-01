ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported...

softshoe
4d ago

Do not believe anything to Kdhe writes. I have looked at many counties statistics and most of them have five or less average cases per week.

