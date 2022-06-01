ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders Episode Thread - 01/06/22 - More Money Woes

Afternoon all and welcome to tonight’s EastEnders thread. Apologies in advance for the poor thread. Currently sat in the airport trying my best to do it on my iPad. Linda signs the contract for the salon and officially becomes co-owner. Jack and Denise share the news with Sam, who's...

Corrie Discussion Thursday June 2nd 7.30pm : Confessions

Going out shortly so tonight's instalment will have to wait ... I dunno, I go out for one evening and Imran dies. You can’t go on, thinking nothings wrong, Pork Pie. Tonight I plenty of Sean and plenty of Lovely Pretty Non Violent Victim Kelly Who Didn't Punch Nina. Especially on her high horse moralising to everyone about their appalling behaviour.
Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Top 14

Again I wont reveal the top 7 until after the final round, however the charge for 5th-7th place was incredibly close and the vote kept changing all over the place. Stuart languished in the bottom 2 for most of the vote, however a surge in the last part of the vote saw him overtake the bottom 4 places. He becomes another causality of last years top 10 as he finished 3rd last year. Chelsea meanwhile seemed on the verge of qualifying throughout, but never had that raft of support to complete the jump and finishes in 9th place. Nancy too gained a lot of mid place votes which means she takes 10th place whilst Sam seemed the most marmite along with Ben. She stormed Round 1, however maybe with more screen time and the material, her return hasn’t been quite as good as first thought and she crashed out in 11th place. However I should say that 6th place and 11th place had a gap of just 11pts, so really any of the characters between those places could have qualified. Ben meanwhile had a strong start, but by the end was way off the pack and finishes in distant last place despite his recent storyline… or maybe because of it.
EastEnders' Kathy Beale to give Lewis a warning in rape story

The following article contains discussion of themes including sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting, as well as EastEnders spoilers. Kathy Beale is about to lock horns with rapist Lewis Butler in upcoming EastEnders scenes. Set for broadcast next Thursday (June 8) on BBC One, it all starts with...
Prince Andrew
Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Val Kilmer responds to his emotional Top Gun: Maverick appearance

Top Gun: Maverick spoilers follow. Top Gun star Val Kilmer has addressed his emotional appearance in the newly released sequel Maverick. The actor starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 original as Iceman, though briefly returns for the new movie as he and Maverick meet again. In the scene, Iceman...
Kim Kardashian finally reveals truth behind Pete Davidson relationship

The Kardashians has been focussing on the drama over Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West and current relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and the latest episode has featured her speaking about the latter more candidly than ever. In the eighth episode, 'Never Go Against the Family', Kim...
Britain's Got Talent 2022 finalists revealed

Britain's Got Talent spoilers follow. A week of Britain's Got Talent semi-finals are now over and the ten acts performing on Sunday night (June 5) have been chosen. Tonight's (June 3) live show on ITV saw singing, scooter tricks and comedy before the last two acts made it to the final: comedian Axel Blake and poet Aneeshwar Kunchala.
Nishandeep Panesar - EastEnders

Was the letter in the penultimate scene in EE tonight from Suki's husband confirming his prison sentence for murder in 2002? Meaning he might be due out for release? Who did he kill. Isn't meant to be a gangster or criminal of some sort ? so may e someone in...
Janine vs Linda is electric

It’s so much harder more fun when you’re rooting for both of them and not just one. It's alright, but in my opinion certainly not electric. If anything it's making Janine come across as more panto, something she never did come across as in her last stint. I...
Emmerdale to reveal Noah Dingle's sentence as he faces court again

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale will confirm Noah Dingle's sentence next week. Noah recently pleaded guilty to stalking Chloe Harris and he has been warned that he may have to serve time in jail. In next week's episodes, Mackenzie Boyd approaches Ethan Anderson at The Woolpack to ask about Noah's chances...
Emmerdale in the 2000s

Lots going on and various transision eras. What is everyone's thoughts on it?. The repeats on ITV 3 will reach 2002 by the end of this week. There are lesser remembered characters like her -Tonicha Daggart. We've just had the teens hit and run story and the soapstars arrival on...
EastEnders star Kellie Bright confirms Linda's future after Mick's exit

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has confirmed Linda Carter is here to stay after her on-screen husband Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, announced he was leaving. Mick has been a fan favourite for the past decade as we have followed the highs and lows of his time...
Emmerdale star Emma Atkins discusses possible jail outcome for Noah

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Emma Atkins has addressed the possibility of Noah Dingle heading behind bars. The storyline on the Yorkshire Dales soap has involved Jack Downham's teenager stalking his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris, played by Jessie Elland. Such was his disturbing behaviour that mum Charity reported him to the police,...
