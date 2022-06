The Staunton Police Department will be using a text-message service to get feedback from locals after interactions with officers and public safety dispatchers. This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents. These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 Center. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments and feedback.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO