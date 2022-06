I ain’t never gonna be mad at Lukas Nelson covering a little Kris Kristofferson. A few years back, he did an incredible, acoustic rendition of Kris’ classic “Help Me Make It Through The Night.” Lukas has actually noted several times over the years that Kris was the reason he really decide to pursue a career in music, after Kris heard a song Lukas wrote when he was a young teenager and told him he was a songwriter and had no other […] The post Lukas Nelson Covers Kris Kristofferson’s Classic, “Help Me Make It Through The Night” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO