ASCO All-Star Classic Saturday at Lowrey Field

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly dry and hot conditions return to the South Plains just in time for the weekend, with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A muggy start to the day with plenty of moisture still hanging around. Temperatures this morning in the 60s but quickly warming up this afternoon with highs today across the South Plains in the upper 80s to lower 90s, close to “normal” for this time of year. For the most part, today will be dry and breezy with winds from the southwest 10-15 mph. This afternoon, some showers/storms will try to develop over and to the east of Lubbock, moving quickly off of the Caprock. If storms can develop they will be isolated in nature and could produce marginally large hail and wind gusts. Model guidance continues to keep most of that activity out of the viewing area, so there is a chance no one will see any rain or storms.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO