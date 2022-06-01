Still open! Ski or ride Killington, June 4-5

It started way back in 1994, when a young man chose to drive up for a few weekends at Killington over the course of the winter season. An environmental economics major, he started recording his observations of the day — what the weather was like, how the conditions were, who he might have taken a run or two with, and of course, how many vertical feet he skied that day. He wrote all this on just a random piece of paper, with no real thought for the future but trying to visualize the numbers in his head. He skied 14 days that year — which is a pretty strong commitment for a young kid all the way from Long Island, New York.

