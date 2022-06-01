Still open! Ski or ride Killington, June 4-5

Killington Resort’s last weekend of winter skiing and riding will be the first weekend in June, marking the latest skiing and riding date at the resort in 25 years. The longest season on record was 1996-1997, which lasted until June 22. The...
It started way back in 1994, when a young man chose to drive up for a few weekends at Killington over the course of the winter season. An environmental economics major, he started recording his observations of the day — what the weather was like, how the conditions were, who he might have taken a run or two with, and of course, how many vertical feet he skied that day. He wrote all this on just a random piece of paper, with no real thought for the future but trying to visualize the numbers in his head. He skied 14 days that year — which is a pretty strong commitment for a young kid all the way from Long Island, New York.
June 4–July 10 —WOODSTOCK — In celebration of one of the most American of all art forms, Billings Farm & Museum will host its annual quilt exhibition, from June 4 – July 10, featuring quilts made by Windsor County quilters. For 36 years, Billings Farm &...
Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5 at 4 p.m. — NORWICH — Cantabile Women’s Voices, directed by Kathy Sherlock-Green with accompanist Jeanne Chambers, presents its spring concerts, “Wow, 20 Years!”. Shows will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Norwich Congregational Church and Sunday at...
Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m. — NORTHFIELD — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) will hold its 2022 commencement ceremony at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House in Northfield on Saturday, June 4. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. More than 450 students will be awarded associate degrees.
Editor’s note: the following are comments Killington resident Art Malatzky submitted at the VEPC meeting held Thursday, May 26 in Killington. Thank you for the opportunity to speak today. When I spoke at the Jan. 27 VEPC hearing on the original TIF application, I was dead set against the...
State Sen.Brian Collamore (R-Rutland) is seeking his fifth term. Collamore, who serves on both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Government Operations Committee, is hopeful that he can continue to work to grow the local economy, make Vermont more affordable, and protect Vermont’s most vulnerable citizens. “Covid relief...
