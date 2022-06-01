Hollywood Boulevard to Get New Look With Lights Under 111 Trees

Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - One of the world's most famous streets will get a dazzling new look Wednesday evening, when colorful uplight fixtures are activated under 111 tree canopies between McCadden Place and Vine Street on Hollywood Boulevard.

Each light will be equipped to project any color in the spectrum and can be used to celebrate various holidays and causes. The first display will show a rainbow of color throughout the month of June in conjunction with the L.A. Pride Parade on June 12, which is taking place in Hollywood this year for the first time in nearly four decades.

"The illumination of the world-famous Hollywood Boulevard is just in time for the exciting return of the L.A. Pride Parade to Hollywood, where it originated 52 years ago," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said last month when the project was announced. "This project is also a complement to our focus on making the boulevard safer and more enjoyable for residents and tourists, including the centerpiece of my ongoing `Heart of Hollywood' initiative, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Master Plan. I am proud to have identified the funding to make this project possible and I commend the Hollywood Partnership and our Bureau of Street Lighting for their amazing work on this huge accomplishment."

The colors will also be used to celebrate other various holidays and causes along the 0.6-mile stretch of the boulevard.

The project is a joint effort by The Hollywood Partnership, the nonprofit organization that manages the public domain within the Hollywood Entertainment District, and O'Farrell, who represents the 13th District. In addition to their aesthetic value, officials hope the lights will also enhance public safety along the popular corridor.

"The enhanced lighting along Hollywood Boulevard will positively impact the neighborhood for years to come," Hollywood Partnership CEO Kathleen Rawson said. "This project will not only make our streets brighter and safer, it will also spark a greater sense of place and community. This project is one of many that we hope to implement in support of the Hollywood Partnership's strategic place enhancement goal to reinvigorate the public realm through the creation of positive and memorable experiences throughout the district."