Unearthing LA’s Pedestrian Tunnels And Their Roots In Our History Of Traffic Violence

Announcing the Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum 2022 Repertory Season, sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation. Best known for presenting lively and engaging renditions of the works of William Shakespeare, Theatricum will open the season with two of the Bard’s buoyant comedies: The Merry Wives of Windsor, opening June 11 and directed by Ellen Geer, along with the company’s annual, signature production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opening June 12 and directed by Melora Marshall. Set to a rockin’ score of ’50s tunes, Merry Wives has been re-set in 1950s small-town America during the nascent period of second-wave feminism. A Midsummer Night’s Dream remains a perennial favorite at Theatricum, where the set design remains unrivaled by any other theater — because it’s the real thing. What better place to delight as fairies cavort than in the heart of the Topanga woods on a true midsummer eve?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO