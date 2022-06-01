ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks QB Drew Lock picking up plays during heavy OTA installation

By Liz Mathews
 2 days ago
Everyone is interested in seeing how the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback competition goes this summer, including No. 1 wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Lockett opened up to the media on Tuesday about what it’s like to work out with quarterbacks other than Russell Wilson, and so far he likes what he sees from Drew Lock.

“He can throw the ball, y’all were out here today, he makes great throws,” Lockett told reporters. “He just has that type of calmness about himself to where he knows what he can do, he’s making the throws regardless of where the DB is. He had a couple of really great deep ball throws last week before we had this break. I think he’s adjusting really well.”

Lock came to Seattle in the trade that sent Wilson to Denver but he wasn’t guaranteed an immediate starting position. He’ll have to compete with long-time backup Geno Smith and Jacob Eason to earn the coveted spot.

“Being able to come to a new team, learning the plays – it’s different when you’re a receiver learning the plays than when you’re a quarterback, when you’re a quarterback you’re running the plays,” Lockett explained. “So just to be here for what, almost two months, he’s done a really great job picking up the plays.

“We’ve been installing a lot of heavy stuff, he’s been able to pick it up, run with it, and I think he looks really good.”

