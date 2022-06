Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect candidates for the Butte County Commission District 1. Two candidates will be vying for the position. I am employed by Northern Hills Training Center. I am the program supervisor in the wood shop where enjoy working with intellectual disabled individuals. We produce quality survey stakes and other various wood products. Also, with my wife we own and operate the Red Onion Market Place. It’s always been a dream of my wife’s to provide farm fresh vegetables and scratch made baked goods including her famous desserts and breads. Our motto is, “ Eat healthy and celebrate life.”

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO