Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for June 2022

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of June.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households.

“Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” Abbott stated in the press release. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to help Texas families remain healthy and put food on their tables.”

“We’re here to support families when they need us most,” Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter stated in the press release. “Providing access to fresh, nutritious foods is essential for healthy families.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments which should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

