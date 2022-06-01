ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marshall man arrested for allegedly hitting police car, leaving the scene

By Rachael Thomas
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Marshall has been arrested for his alleged role in a wreck involving a Marshall Police Department patrol unit. The Marshall Police Department...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Interstate 20 wreck kills one driver

The victim of a fiery crash on Interstate 20 in Bossier City early Sunday remains unidentified. Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle wreck happened just east of I-220 shortly after midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford pick-up was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, a 2018...
KSLA

1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person died, and several people were injured in two multiple-vehicle wrecks that occurred on Interstate 20 in Marshall early Sunday morning between mile markers 634 and 635. According to a press release, Marshall Fire/EMS personnel responded to the “chaotic scene” of the two wrecks that...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person is dead and another is fighting for their life following a crash in east Bossier Parish. It was about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, June 5 when state troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-20 just east of Interstate 220. Authorities have not identified...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Law Enforcement#Ksla
KTBS

Mother of murder victim arrested after chase in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - The mother of a teenage murder victim was arrested this week in Sabine Parish. She's accused of trying to run over a police officer with her car. Darci Bass was arrested Tuesday, near Many according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities say deputies saw a man...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man arrested in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 31, 2020 shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. and found Aldridge lying between two cars in a Chili’s parking lot. He had been shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for allegedly firing handgun in the air

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits. On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall. Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at […]
KTAL

Drugs, guns, 2 arrested in Haughton traffic stop

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police say they made two arrests and got illegal weapons and drugs off the streets with a traffic stop last week for an expired license plate. It happened on May 25. The officers believed the driver and passenger may have been involved in criminal...
HAUGHTON, LA
ktbb.com

Man arrested after patrol car is struck, officer injured

MARSHALL — Marshall police say a man has been arrested after an incident in which a patrol car was struck and an officer was hurt. According to a news release, on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, of Marshall for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. On the night of May 24, a Marshall Police patrol car was struck and pushed off the road by a dark sedan at Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave. The driver then left the scene. Authorities say the officer was taken to Marshall Christus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Footage from the patrol car was shown on Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers, and police received a call about the car’s location. Subsequent investigation led to Turlington’s arrest and jailing.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

Police seek ‘Keke’ in stabbing at W. Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSST Radio

3 Sulphur Springs Men Charged With Burglaries Thursday

Three Sulphur Springs men were charged with burglaries on Thursday, June 2, 2022. One was booked into jail following a criminal trespass call and the two others had two burglary warrants added to the list of charges they are currently jailed on, according to arrest reports. Trespassing Call. Sulphur Springs...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSLA

Field Gay 2022 takes place at A.C. Steere Park

All the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Field Gay gives attendees the chance to participate in field day style games, eat great food from area vendors and strengthen connections in the community. Downtown business owner speaks on recent shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Three people are recovering following...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

POLICE: Tyler man shot to death last night

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 30, 2022. An East Texas man was discovered to be shot and later pronounced dead last night. The Tyler Police Department dispatch received a call at around 6 a.m. about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Upon arrival on the scene, a man was discovered to have been shot.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

6 Felony Warrant Arrests May 31-June 1, 2022

At least six felony warrant arrests were logged by local law enforcement officers May 31-June 1, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police officers responded to a disturbance at a Kasie Street address Wednesday morning. They encountered K C Antwan Macon. A records check by communications operators showed the 29-year-old Sulphur Springs man to be wanted on multiple outstanding charges. After the warrants were confirmed as active, Sgt. Brandon Mayes took Macon into custody at 8:33 a.m. and transported him to jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy