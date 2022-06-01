ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Midland Art Crawl to take place Friday

By Odessa American
 5 days ago
A press release detailed that Midland AF announced a new project called the Midland Art Crawl, which will take place quarterly this year, and scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

The set dates of the crawls will be Friday, Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various venues across Midland.

Midland AF hopes that the Midland Art Crawl brings the art community of Midland together while also introducing Midlanders and locals to the diverse art in Midland, the press release stated.

At the Midland Art Crawl, local artists will participate by showcasing their artwork at local businesses. Local businesses around Midland will act as the venues for the Midland Art Crawl. They will host the artists and the “crawlers” by providing live music, food, drinks, and other fun activities for everyone.

The Midland Art Crawl will take place at The FaFa Gallery, Hand Cafe, Velvet Mesquite, The Blue Door, Eccentric Brewing Co., and the Art Council of Midland. Visit each of the venues for a unique experience at each of them.

