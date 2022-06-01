ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs farmers markets 2022

 5 days ago
Obituary for Tracy Stone

Funeral service for Tracy Stone, age 60 of Euless, TX will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Jody Nichols officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Shane Stone, Cole Williamson, Keith Stone, Kyle Stone, Dakota Stone, Steve Pace and Shae Patterson. Bill Brown will be serving as honorary pallbearer. Mr. Stone passed away on June 4, 2022.
EULESS, TX
Chamber Connection for 6/1 by Butch Burney

The Dairy Festival is back this year with a great schedule of events, starting June 1-4 with the carnival on the grounds of the Civic Center. The Festival will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, June 10, on Celebration Plaza, before moving to Shannon Oaks Church that evening at 6 p.m. for the hot air balloon rally and glow.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Martin Springs celebrates 140 years

Hopkins County is filled with old churches, and among the oldest is Martin Springs Baptist Church. This weekend, the congregation is celebrating 140 years of the fellowship that has brought them through more than a century. The year was 1873, and Hopkins County was composed of over 200 small communities....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Sue McDaniel

Funeral service for Sue McDaniel, age 85 of McKinney, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Stout’s Creek Cemetery with Richard Fite, Jonathan Fite, Stoney Mitchell and Doug Vidler serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McDaniel passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
MCKINNEY, TX
Sulphur Springs Anticipating 1,100+ Subdivision To Be Built West Of Town

The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Linda Marie Owens

Linda Marie Owens passed from this Earth and through Heaven’s gates on June 4, 2022, at Heritage House Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. Linda was born in Hunt County on August 7, 1944. She was the daughter of Montie and Bertha Woodard Wood. She married Travis Owens of Sulphur Springs on July 20, 1962, in Hopkins County.
PARIS, TX
History of WWI in Hopkins County

It has now been more than 100 years since World War I, the conflict in which Hopkins County sent its most men to fight. In all, Hopkins sent 1,443 of their finest to Europe to fight in WWI, and all but 37 returned to live fulfilling lives in their beloved county. The veterans who served came from all communities of Hopkins, and had more in common than they had differences.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Williams Chicken opening new location on Forest Lane in Dallas

Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
DALLAS, TX
Summer fun at Cooper Lake State Park

What better place to enjoy all summer has to offer than Cooper Lake State Park! The lake water temperature is just perfect in June to cool off, splash around, and enjoy! Our amazing park rangers have finished prepping the swimming beaches for you through the addition of soft white sand just in time for the summer season. With high gas prices this year, make Cooper Lake State Park your nearby destination for summer fun!
COOPER, TX
Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
Hearts of Hope baby benefit

Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Grace Family Church is hosting a baby wipe and onesie drive benefitting Heart of Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Sulphur Springs. Donations of baby wipes and white onesies (sizes 0-3 months) may be dropped off at Heritage Home Health & Hospice (1325 Shannon Rd E, Suite A, Sulphur Springs) or at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs) now through June 24.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Saltillo ISD celebrates graduates

Saltillo ISD celebrated their accomplished graduates this past week. Saltillo honorees are as follows:. Finis & Onree Attlesey & Garland & Sweet Gamblin Scholarship $3500. Saltillo FFamily Career Community Leaders of America $300. Kerry W. Garmon Scholarship $2000. Trinity White. Valedictorian Scholarship. Mirabeau B. Lamar Award of Excellence. Reta Eubanks...
SALTILLO, TX
History of Pine Hill Cemetery

‘Organized in 1864 by JGL Davis and a small group of charter members, the church has served its rural community for well over a century. The property, acquired in 1883, has been the site of several churches, the last constructed in 1954. The adjacent Pine Hill Cemetery contains over 125 marked and unmarked graces from at least 1873 at the earliest documented.” according to its historical marker. By 2022, 298 graves had been documented.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Affidavit: Man breaks into Dallas museum, destroys $5 million in art

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and causing roughly $5 million in damages, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police told the newspaper that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brian Hernandez “approached the museum’s glass doors with a metal chair” and began destroying […]
