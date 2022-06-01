MJF can expect ‘lucrative contract offer’ from WWE if/when he’s available

MJF has made no bones about the fact that he’d like to test the waters of wrestling free agency come the end of 2023, and that he’d jump to WWE if the money was right. Apparently, the interest is mutual.

Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch reports that WWE is indeed interested in MJF if and when he leaves AEW, and that he would be compensated accordingly (h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription).

“A source within WWE with knowledge of MJF’s stature among top WWE management indicates MJF is coveted and would likely be given a lucrative contract offer,” Keller said. “In fact, it’s more than one source giving me information that with a big overlap on this.”

Keller also said that MJF feels comfortable that he’d be treated as a top attraction after seeing the way WWE has positioned Cody Rhodes , who recently made his own AEW to WWE move.

“More than one source says that the treatment Cody has received by WWE on and off-air has given MJF a good impression of how he’d be featured in WWE if he were to make the jump,” Keller said. “In other words, if Cody was buried or was given promises that weren’t kept, maybe MJF would be handling this differently.”

MJF’s status has been one of the hottest ongoing subplots in the wrestling industry as of late. Though he is under contract with AEW through the end of 2023, speculation about his more immediate future with the company intensified prior to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas when he no-showed a meet and greet appearance.

Subsequent reports suggested he might leave town before the show , but MJF appeared as advertised and lost his feud-ending match with Wardlow . MJF wasn’t given a microphone at Double or Nothing, a rarity for one of the best talkers in the business, and Tony Khan declined to comment on his situation after the event.

In the finest pro wrestling tradition, it’s not always clear where the show ends and reality begins with MJF, but one thing he’s always maintained is that he expects serious interest from WWE if he was free to talk about a switch. Keller’s sources back up his belief, making this ongoing saga one worth continuing to follow over the weeks ahead.