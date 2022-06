Gainesville police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery near Target on Southwest Archer Road early Thursday morning . The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. at the Fast Track convenience store next to the Exxon gas station at 3960 SW Archer Road. The suspect, armed with a pistol, did not fire any shots but demanded cash from the store clerk, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said. After taking the money, he left the store.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO