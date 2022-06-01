ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM slashes prices of Chevy Bolt electric vehicles despite rising commodity costs

By Michael Wayland, @MikeWayland
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors on Wednesday slashed the price of its 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV, likely making it the least expensive electric vehicle on sale in the U.S. The Detroit automaker cut the price of the Bolt EV by $5,900 and of the larger Bolt EUV by $6,300. The reductions come...

james gerber
4d ago

People are lucky they can buy gas, groceries, pay utilities and get medical attention. Where are they going to come up with money to buy an electric vehicle let alone the charging ports.

Lord_Beth'El The Jew
4d ago

Remember COP26 they are pushing their green agend for the NWO we don't need electric what we need is hydrogen fuel cells but they do not want to do that as it will cause too much independence, with electric they can still control the source of the charge.

