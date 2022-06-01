Marrero woman pleads guilty to repeatedly raping, sexually abusing young boy for several years

One of the north shore's largest nonprofit organizations recently gathered its members and supporters to mark STARC's 50 years of breaking down barriers on behalf of citizens with disabilities. STARC celebrated its milestone anniversary with an art night gallery and auction on May 26 at the Salmen-Fritchie House in Slidell. The golden gala featured the work of artists who participate in STARC’s art program. The STARC group began as The St. Tammany Association of Retarded Children, but it grew along with those it served. As a result, today's greatly expanded STARC now supports those with disabilities from cradle to grave by providing job training, advocacy services, day care, respite care, vocational employment and residential living facilities for clients in its program. It also offers both music and art therapy, and all the art displayed at its anniversary party was for sale to its many appreciative buyers.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO