ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Marrero woman pleads guilty to repeatedly raping, sexually abusing young boy for several years

By MICHELLE HUNTER
NOLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Marrero woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after she admitted sexually abusing a young boy over the course of eight years, Jefferson Parish court records show. Patrice McGinnis, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. She also pleaded...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Trial for teens accused in Linda Frickey's murder tentatively set for April 2023

Family members of Linda Frickey, the 73-year-old woman who was carjacked and dragged to her death in March along a Mid-City street, and of the four teenagers accused in her slaying, packed into an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom Friday for one of the first of many appearances the teenagers will make ahead of their now-scheduled April 2023 trial.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Deputy injured in ATV chase recovering from multiple surgeries, suspect held

A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office deputy injured during a wild ATV chase in which he was allegedly struck intentionally is now recovering from multiple surgeries and in stable condition, the department said Saturday. The officer was injured while chasing 18-year-old Reginald Hamilton, who is accused of intentionally driving into the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Marrero, LA
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Jefferson Parish#The Sheriff S Office
NOLA.com

STARC parties with art and heart

One of the north shore's largest nonprofit organizations recently gathered its members and supporters to mark STARC's 50 years of breaking down barriers on behalf of citizens with disabilities. STARC celebrated its milestone anniversary with an art night gallery and auction on May 26 at the Salmen-Fritchie House in Slidell. The golden gala featured the work of artists who participate in STARC’s art program. The STARC group began as The St. Tammany Association of Retarded Children, but it grew along with those it served. As a result, today's greatly expanded STARC now supports those with disabilities from cradle to grave by providing job training, advocacy services, day care, respite care, vocational employment and residential living facilities for clients in its program. It also offers both music and art therapy, and all the art displayed at its anniversary party was for sale to its many appreciative buyers.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

$500,000 grant seeks to expand summer programs for New Orleans youth

The United Way of Southeast Louisiana and Baptist Community Ministries will distribute $500,000 in grants to 37 New Orleans organizations to expand summer programming for young people of color living in poverty. The programs aim to reach some of the most vulnerable young people in New Orleans, where 88,000 people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Council-mayor feud moves to court, with strange twists

It was only a matter of time before the political feud between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council wound up in court. In a move reminiscent of the Trump administration’s refusal to honor congressional subpoenas, Team Cantrell filed suit seeking to void a council subpoena for records relating to Heronner’s aborted “smart city” broadband program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The many New Orleans homes of Tennessee WIlliams

I know Tennessee Williams spent time in New Orleans and wrote “A Streetcar Named Desire” here, but where did he live?. Although he was born in Columbus, Mississippi, and grew up near St. Louis, Tennessee Williams considered New Orleans his spiritual home. The playwright also famously called the French Quarter “the last frontier of Bohemia.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Hannan High student selected

Slidell resident Josephine "Josie" Ciuffi has been selected to join other outstanding high school students nationwide to participate this summer in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta. This Envision by WorldStrides program enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

See where the graduated LSU Communicators will go, the work they will do

Some 70 graduates across eight colleges received the LSU Distinguished Communicator Medals as outstanding writers and speakers with a strong command of visual literacy and technological communication. These designees, including eight from St. Tammany Parish, earned high GPAs in their communication-intensive courses throughout their baccalaureate years, sought mentorships with faculty and have built websites that display their communication competencies and professional talents, both in and beyond the classroom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell taps new communications director

Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday announced the latest addition to her team of top deputies for her second term, naming a political communications veteran as the new public face of New Orleans City Hall. Gregory Joseph is Cantrell’s new Director of the Mayor's Office of Communications. He replaces Beau Tidwell,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Playmakers pulls seasoned fans to 'Kitchen Witches' opener

An enthusiastic crowd from Covington, Mandeville, New Orleans and even Mississippi, excited to be back in Covington's Playmakers Theater, gathered May 28 for the opening night of "Kitchen Witches," written by Caroline Smith and directed by Anysia Genre. The hilarious show tells the tale of rival community center cooking show hosts. Opening night included h'ors d'oeuvres, cocktails, a silent auction and a special appearance by New Orleans public television cooking show host, chef Kevin Belton. Belton took to the stage prior to the production and stayed to sign and personalize his cookbooks. The event also included a food drive for the Covington Food Bank. The show runs weekends through June 12.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy