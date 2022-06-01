ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith’s wife Jada begs husband & Chris Rock to reconcile & admits couple is ‘figuring out’ their life together

By Courtney Ciandella
 5 days ago
JADA Pinkett Smith has expressed her feelings about her husband Will Smith's feud with Chris Rock, saying she hopes the two can "reconcile" their differences.

The actress also opened up about her marriage to her troubled spouse after he slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars over a joke he made about his wife's alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed her husband, Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk
Will stormed the stage after the comic made an ill-received joke about Jada's hair loss Credit: AFP
Chris compared Jada's look to GI Jane in the joke Credit: Reuters

Jada now hopes the pair can put the moment behind them as she discussed the incident on Wednesday's episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Jada began.

"I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."

The Matrix star then discussed the Oscar's slap, admitting that she hopes the "men have an opportunity to heal" from the altercation.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening," she concluded.

Will stormed the stage at the March 27 event after Chris, 57, made the poorly-received joke about Jada's hair loss.

The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia and rolled her eyes when the SNL star compared her to GI Jane.

After the confrontation, a stunned Chris said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

When the video restarted, Will did not look pleased as he yelled at Chris: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth."

Shortly after the shocking slap, the 53-year-old movie star returned to the stage to accept his Best Actor award for his leading role in the film King Richard.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has since kept a low profile amid fears his career could be over.

Will admitted his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable” before resigning from the Academy.

'DEEP HEALING'

Jada later confirmed that she would address the incident in a future installment of Red Table Talk.

At the start of an earlier episode, a message read: "The Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

"Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

