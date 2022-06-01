Report: Chelsea Weigh Up Move for MLS Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina But Face Competition

Chelsea are said to be weighing up a potential move for US Men's international goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina but face competition from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper was only promoted to senior football last year, having since featured in 25 professional appearances for Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire.

At 6' 4", the youngster appears to be a key asset to the Eastern Conference side, who finished last in their league this season, having attracted interest from top teams across Europe.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As per GOAL , Slonina, whose contract expires next season, is yet to make a decision on his future and Chelsea are weighing up whether or not to sign the prodigy.

The youngster came close to signing for the Blues in March, but due to the sanctions in place on the club, a deal failed to materialise.

With new American owner Todd Boehly officially having taken over the west London side on Monday , Slonina could now be a potential option for the English giants.

Real Madrid, who took Chelsea's crown as European champions last weekend with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final, are also said to be interested in the youngster.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Both Edouard Mendy and Thibaut Courtois have a number of years left on their current contracts - Mendy until 2025 and Courtois until 2026.

However, Chelsea substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been linked with a potential move away, having failed to impress many since his £72 million signing back in 2018.

As a result, Slonina could act as a potentially impressive back-up option for the Blues.

