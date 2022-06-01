ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team Of The Season - Four Liverpool Players Included But No Place For Mohamed Salah

UEFA have named their Champions League Team of the Season which includes four Liverpool players but there is no place for Mohamed Salah.

The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel who pick their best 11 players from the 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5hVK_0fx8jNf000

IMAGO / Colorsport

UEFA Champions League Team Of The Season

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Fabinho are all named in the team which includes some of Europe's most talented players.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid, who was outstanding in the final to keep Liverpool at bay, is picked as the goalkeeper.

Madrid bound Chelsea player Antonio Rudiger joins Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Robertson in the back four.

In midfield, Brazilian Fabinho is joined by Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and another Los Blancos player, Luka Modric.

In attack, there is no place for Salah as the Real front line of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are paired with Kylian Mbappe of PSG.

