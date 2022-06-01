Kelly Clarkson Covers A Country Legend's Song In Must-Listen Performance

Photo: Episodic

Kelly Clarkson showed off some country twang in her voice as she covered a song by one of the genre’s most influential artists. Clarkson took the mic during the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show , and the Texas native impressed her audience with a performance of “Smoky Mountain Rain” by country legend Ronnie Milsap . Milsap sings on the classic track:

“Smoky Mountain rain/ Keeps on falling/ I keep on calling her name/ Smoky Mountain rain/ I’ll keep on searching/ I can't go on hurting this way/ She's somewhere in the Smoky Mountain rain”

Clarkson often nods to some of country music’s most iconic artists, including Randy Travis , Dolly Parton , Keith Urban , Brooks & Dunn , Lee Ann Womack and others. The award-winning, original American Idol is getting ready to release a six-track “Kellyoke” EP, which will include her own spins on “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt , “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd , “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish , “Queen Of The Night” by Whitney Houston , “Trampoline by Shaed , and “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead .

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson previously said in a statement. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Watch Clarkson’s performance of Milsap’s “Smoky Mountain Rain” here :