ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelly Clarkson Covers A Country Legend's Song In Must-Listen Performance

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274rIr_0fx8jMmH00
Photo: Episodic

Kelly Clarkson showed off some country twang in her voice as she covered a song by one of the genre’s most influential artists. Clarkson took the mic during the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show , and the Texas native impressed her audience with a performance of “Smoky Mountain Rain” by country legend Ronnie Milsap . Milsap sings on the classic track:

“Smoky Mountain rain/ Keeps on falling/ I keep on calling her name/ Smoky Mountain rain/ I’ll keep on searching/ I can't go on hurting this way/ She's somewhere in the Smoky Mountain rain”

Clarkson often nods to some of country music’s most iconic artists, including Randy Travis , Dolly Parton , Keith Urban , Brooks & Dunn , Lee Ann Womack and others. The award-winning, original American Idol is getting ready to release a six-track “Kellyoke” EP, which will include her own spins on “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt , “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd , “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish , “Queen Of The Night” by Whitney Houston , “Trampoline by Shaed , and “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead .

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson previously said in a statement. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Watch Clarkson’s performance of Milsap’s “Smoky Mountain Rain” here :

Comments / 7

Related
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lee Ann Womack
Person
Ronnie Milsap
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#The Kelly Clarkson Show#American Idol#Trampoline
OK! Magazine

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Boycotting The Show After Ken Jennings Announces Mayim Bialik Will Be Taking Over As Host

What is ... discontent? On the Friday, May 6, episode of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings announced he would be taking a break from guest hosting duties and giving the reins to past guest host Mayim Bialik — something that didn't sit well with adoring fans."I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," the star, 47, tweeted after the show. "We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."Jennings — the highest earning contestant in Jeopardy!'s history — has racked up a loyal fan base,...
TV SHOWS
musictimes.com

Deborah McCrary Cause of Death Mysterious: Country Music Vocalist Dies at 67

Deborah McCrary, one of the McCrary sisters' vocalists, passed away recently at 67 years old. McCrary hails from the sister quartet, which was known for their "euphoric, soul-stirring harmonies and gospel stylings." The McCrary Sisters spokesperson confirmed Deborah's passing recently. However, the cause of death of Deborah McCrary remains a...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani Back As Coaches For ‘The Voice’ Season 22; Kelly Clarkson’s Return Up In The Air

Click here to read the full article. Blake Shelton and John Legend will be back on The Voice as coaches for Season 22, with Gwen Stefani returning to the show for the first time in two years. Shelton announced his continued involvement on Friday via a TikTok challenge. “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a video of him singing Mika’s “Grace Kelly.” While Legend and Stefani confirmed their participation in the upcoming season by dueting Shelton’s performance, noticeably absent from the challenge was Kelly Clarkson, who has served...
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily South

Carly Pearce Talks About Her Small Town Kentucky Roots and Using Heartbreak to Make Powerful Music

This week, I am joined by country music superstar and Kentucky native Carly Pearce. Carly began performing at a young age in church, and left her hometown of Taylor Mill in high school for a job singing five shows a day at Dollywood. She eventually moved to Nashville, and although her initial experience in the Music City wasn't easy, she met a producer who would change her life. Today on the show, Carly talks about the unwavering support of her family, the devastating loss of her producer, Busbee, her induction into the Grand Ole Opry, heartbreak, and much more.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy