Gabriel Agbonlahor hits out at Roy Keane for the former Manchester United captain's unfair criticism of Harry Maguire, with the ex-Aston Villa forward insisting the under fire centre-back was the Red Devils' BEST defender last season

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Gabriel Agbonlahor has leapt to the defence of underfire Harry Maguire by claiming pundits such as Roy Keane have been too personal with their attacks on the Manchester United defender.

United struggled badly this season, with notions of a tilt at the Premier League title turning into a campaign where the club limped across the line to scrape a Europa League place in sixth spot.

While few United stars could claim to have had an excellent season, skipper Maguire was among the players heavily criticised by pundits as well as supporters having appeared out of form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmts6_0fx8j8VM00
Gabriel Agbonlahor (right) has come to the defence of under fire Manchester United defender Harry Maguire (left) by claiming he has been unfairly overly criticised this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjcPl_0fx8j8VM00

Maguire's concerning displays even saw him dropped in a crucial game at Arsenal late in the campaign and although he would end the season back in the side, he has endured a year to forget.

Agbonlahor though believes the tirade of negativity aimed at the England international is not deserved and have been influenced by the punditry delivered by former United captain Roy Keane, which he claims has influenced fans' opinions of players.

'Pundits like Roy Keane, who really come for players like Maguire a bit too personally for my liking, and then everyone feels that what Keane says is how it should be,' the former Aston Villa striker told talkSPORT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKSty_0fx8j8VM00
Maguire has been part of a United side that have endured a nightmare 2021-22 campaign

'Then people have made decisions on Maguire because of what pundits like Keane say.

Agbonlahor then also claimed that Maguire had still been United's best defender this season ahead of team-mates Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof - the former he believes has been a huge disappointment following his summer transfer from Real Madrid

'So I think that he gets a lot of stick that he doesn't deserve. He's Manchester United's best defender,' he added.

'You look at Varane and Lindelof and they have both been very poor this season and as a country we should be getting behind our players not booing them and not trying to put them off their game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nF2Q9_0fx8j8VM00
Former United captain and TV pundit Roy Keane has been among the most critical of Maguire

Agbonlahor's comments come after Maguire hit out at yobs who have delivered terrifying bomb threats to his home.

Cheshire Police opened an investigation into the incident in April and, speaking for the first time about it, Manchester United skipper Maguire said: 'Obviously I'm in a position where I'm going to be criticised.

'United paid a large sum of money for me and I totally accept criticism when we concede goals or make mistakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogpWX_0fx8j8VM00
Cheshire Police opened an investigation into the incident affecting him and wife Fern in April

'But there is a line where we are human beings. I do have a family. People ask if it affects me. My mentality is that it doesn't affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family.

'My wife Fern, I'm just happy my kids are at an age where they don't read things and see things on the news. If my kids were older, they could see things and go to school and people are speaking about it. That is when it affects you a little bit more.

'United are one of the most loved clubs in the world and also one of the most hated in the world. We're under the most scrutiny.'

