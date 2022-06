As Travie McCoy's new album NEVER SLEPT BETTER inches closer, the Gym Class Heroes man has unveiled a new single, The Bridge feat. Elohim. “The Bridge is a very important song for me but beyond a song it’s a message to those going through tough times, especially with COVID, as well as the state of fear and extroversion we’ve been pushed into," the musician explains. "I’ve always made a point to let my fans and kids that grew up with me and my music, that I’m right here with you. I feel like I’ve been very transparent through my music, so why would I stop now? 2020 was quite possibly the worst year of my life and I’m sure many others.

