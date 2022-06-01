ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Local library events May 30-June 5

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m....

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mike’s Barber Shop celebrates 10 years of business

Mike’s Barber Shop has been one of the only barber shops in Red Wing for a few years, and they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary. The shop is located at 314 Fourth Street, across from City Hall. Owner Mike Villaran has brought his services to those in Red Wing...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Students paint mural on college campus

In a new Graffiti and Street Art course at University of Wisconsin-Stout, a group of 17 students are preparing to paint a nearly 400-square-foot mural on the east loading dock of the Applied Arts Building. The mural, which will be 40 feet long and about 10 feet high, will represent the different majors in the School of Art and Design and depict art through the ages.
MENOMONIE, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pam Altendorf continues campaign for District 20A

Red Wing resident Pam Altendorf is running in the upcoming election for House of Representatives in District 20A with the slogan, “less government, more freedom.”. Altendorf and her family moved to Red Wing in 2005 and have lived in the rural area of the community since. She has always lived in a rural community, she said.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County 4-H youth teach pups obedience, agility

Nora Frederick is helping her pup Flash learn manners during their second year of training through the Goodhue County 4-H Dog Project. “It’s fun,” 12-year-old Frederick said. When asked if Flash is more trained than his first year, she jokingly said no. “He forgot a lot of manners.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Cottage built in 1880 for sale in Red Wing

Character fills this historic home. The house included hardwood floors, a kitchen with a small island and a breakfast nook and a new bathroom on the main floor. Fresh paint and a new furnace make this home move-in ready. For families with kids or pets, there is a fully fenced-in...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Sen. Tina Smith tours nursing wing at MSC Southeast

Sen. Tina Smith visited Minnesota State College Southeast June 1 to tour the nursing wing and discuss federal funding with local leaders. "The whole idea of congressionally designated funds is using the power of the federal government to fuel the best ideas that are coming from communities across the state,” Smith said. “It is really about helping Minnesota solve problems. The best ideas are going to come from folks that are closest to the work. We can see that here at Minnesota State College Southeast."
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Verna Schrader

Verna Adeline Schrader, 98, of Red Wing, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Crispin’s Living Community. She was born on October 8, 1923, in Featherstone Township to Walter and Amalia (Strusz) Dicke. She started school at District #19 in Featherstone Township and completed school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Hay Creek. As a young woman she did child care for neighbors and local families and was employed at the Red Wing Shoe Company. On March 15, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harry Schrader and they lived in his hometown of Bruno where they farmed on his family’s farm. In 1966, they returned to Red Wing and took over her parent’s farm. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a farm girl, through and through, driving tractor and baling hay amongst other farm related chores. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, embroidery work and volunteered with the Featherstone Boosters 4H Club. She is survived by two children, Catherine (Gerald) Aslakson of Red Wing and John Schrader of Red Wing; five grandchildren, Kurt Schroeder, Jenny (John) Hedquist, Aaron (Heidi) Aslakson, Brianna (Ken) Tracey and Adam (Rachel) Aslakson; eight great grandchildren, Kailey and Ethan Aslakson, Maya and Kaleb Tracey, Parker and Colton Aslakson and Hobie and Hayden Hedquist; one sister, Doris Swanson of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Keith Schroeder of Comfrey; sister-in-law, Angie Dicke of Lake City along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; one daughter, Judy Schroeder; two sisters, Viola Rohe and Frances Fitschen and four brothers, Donald, Wilbert, Earl and Kermit Dicke. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to the church. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Blue Angels arrive ahead of 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The show is anticipated to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Ruth Ann Brunner

Ruthie Brunner, 94, of Red Wing, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home at Potter Ridge. She was born December 17, 1927, in Trimbelle Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin to George and Caroline (Gotzman) Koller. She attended school in Ellsworth before graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1946. She went on to work at the Palace of Sweets where she met Karl Brunner. The couple married on May 31, 1952. She also worked for the S.B. Foot Tannery and as a library aide for many years at Hancock School. Karl died on January 22, 2022. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph where she was a funeral lunch coordinator for many years. Ruthie enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and was an avid baseball fan. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her grandsons, who meant the world to her.
RED WING, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Break
Politics
winonaradio.com

Thousands of Winona County Workers Possibly Eligible for Frontline Worker Bonus

(KWNO)-Thousands of workers in Winona County could be eligible for a frontline worker bonus. Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature approved $500 million in funding for bonus checks to reward workers who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sectors with employees eligible for a bonus include healthcare, education, manufacturing and more.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

H.S.H.S. SACRED HEART HOSPITAL 6TH FLOOR STAFF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank the staff on the 6th floor of H.S.H.S. Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care while I was a patient there. I have worked in healthcare for many years, am familiar with excellent care, and I was a witness and a receiver of excellent quality healthcare. Thanks to everyone for making a fairly miserable experience quite bearable.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend closure of I-35W in Minneapolis will put thousands of drivers on detour

More than 100,000 drivers use Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Roseville each day, according to state traffic counts. This weekend all of them will be detoured. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning to allow crews to take down overpasses at 7th and 8th streets on the east end of downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

