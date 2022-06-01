Crash blocks right lane onto N I-71 near Edmondson Road

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-275 West is closed beyond US-42 due to a crash that occurred on Sunday night. ODOT asks that you use alternate routes. At this time, there is no word on the severity of the crash. This content is imported...
WILSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a 19-day closure along OH-72 to allow for two culvert replacements. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Clinton County maintenance facility will close OH-72 between Sabina and Thorpe Roads beginning Monday. The closure will remain in effect through...
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says a person has died after being hit by a train near the intersection of Waneta Avenue and Yankee Road. Officials say police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a dead person near the railroad tracks.
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Two people have died following an accident on I-275 in Sharonville Sunday night. According to police, there was a head-on collision near the exit at US 42 that involved a wrong-way driver around 9:47 Sunday evening. Police say the accident was a double fatality: 66-year-old Nadyne...
CINCINNATI — According to Colerain Police, a pedestrian was struck by a car on Saturday night. Police say they were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. for a male pedestrian that was struck by a car. According to authorities, the car was turning into the PNC bank driveway on Colerain Avenue...
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Clermont County on Friday. The two-vehicle crash happened on State Route 276 near Water Dance Drive in Batavia Township just before 5:30 p.m. Neighbors described a scene of many people running to try to help, including...
OXFORD, Ohio — Buckley Road is closed at the bridge over Four Mile Creek for a bridge pier rehabilitation project, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. The BCEO says the bridge's structural integrity will be weakened during construction, requiring the road to be closed to all through traffic.
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Police Department began searching for a missing autistic 9-year-old boy on Saturday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to the area of 200 Home Road after the boy walked away from the Northern Kentucky Children’s Home. Police say that Ian...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a call reporting a fire in the kitchen on Sunday. According to officials, upon arrival, crews encountered a two-story single-family home at 115 W. 69th St. in the Carthage Neighborhood with light smoke coming from the roof. The owner was in...
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An 11-year-old was injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Batesville Thursday evening. It happened at around 9:05 p.m. at the intersections of South Park and Western avenues. Batesville police said a 41-year-old man was driving north on South Park Avenue in his 2021...
Four hours of searching for a missing boy on Saturday ended tragically with the discovery of his body in the Ohio River. It wasn't the first time Ian Sousis had wandered off the grounds of the Northern Kentucky Children's home. Covington Police said the 9-year-old had walked away in the...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend while in his backyard. Officials say Leandre Heights, 44, died after sustaining injuries in a shooting on Saturday in the 800 block of Blair Avenue. Authorities say Heights was pronounced dead at the...
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A shooting involving a Fairfield police officer occurred after police were dispatched to investigate a 911 hang-up call. According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Port Union Road. Upon arrival, an officer found a man standing in the roadway...
CINCINNATI — A Sycamore District teacher got a huge surprise on her last day of school. Heather Potter teaches at E.H. Green Intermediate School and the faculty knew she needed a new car. With the help of Evan’s Auto Care, her school was able to surprise Potter with a...
FLORENCE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash in Florence. It happened around 3:07 a.m. when a motorcyclist lost control and hit a curb and a street sign on Wetherington Boulevard. The rider was taken to UC Hospital with a leg...
NORWOOD, Ohio — The stolen vehicle of theman who was shot in the head as returned to his Norwood home after work early Tuesday morning has been located. Rosemary Bailey says she's lived on this block for about three years. “I’m shocked, when I pulled up and I see...
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was shot in their backyard in Avondale. The victim is an adult male and he suffered a gunshot wound to his left side. The shooting occurred at 823 Blair Avenue around 5:13 p.m. Police believe the suspect potentially got away in...
CINCINNATI — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be visiting Cincinnati on Monday to give an update on the baby formula shortage in Ohio. DeWine will be at Kroger located on 100 E. Court Street at 2 p.m. to discuss what the state is doing to help Ohio families during the national infant formula shortage.
CINCINNATI — The sticker shock continues for drivers across the county and in Greater Cincinnati. The national average for gas hit another record high, $4.86. Right now, across the state of Ohio prices are right around the national average. Kentucky is slightly cheaper with a state average of $4.66...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
