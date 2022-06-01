Dr. Simon Ourian: A Work of Art Incarnate

From that arched brow, those bowed lips, and jaw lines so sharp they could sabrage a bottle of Dom, to physics-defying hips and posteriors so banging they’d bump a ping pong ball into space — Dr. Ourian quite literally has changed the face (and body) of physical perfection, flipping the aesthetic script and setting a new global trend.

One voluptuous curve and measured contour at a time, Dr. Ourian enhances the gorgeous you've already got. By applying his signature, natural-looking techniques, the Kardashian-Jenners and countless celebrity stunners are walking billboards for his beauty redefined.

When Dr. Ourian isn't making late-night house calls to the Kardashian-Jenners, his sumptuous digs on Beverly Hills' Camden Drive act as a proverbial cat walk to the likes of Lady Gaga , Olivia Culpo , Sofia Vergara , Jenna Dewan , and a bevy of other Hollywood beauties who discretely slip sun-glassed through a private entrance at the back.

As mystical as mythology

And it's no fluke they flock in droves to his temple of beauty, aptly named Epione, the goddess of healing and wife to Asclepius, god of medicine and rejuvenation. Just as mystical as Greek mythology itself, without scalpels or anesthetics, Dr. Ourian is able to almost instantaneously black Amex one's best features and natural beauty, physically transforming both stars and mere mortals into living works of art. Now that's Divine intervention most women would pray for.

Dr. Ourian’s genius is built on years of painstakingly striking the perfect balance between his devotion to medicine and his love for art. As Da Vinci's golden ratio unearthed the mathematics of beauty, Dr. Ourian regularly carries a protractor and other measuring devices with him at work to precisely calculate every physical angle and relational distance between parts of a client's body and face.

A religious experience

Applying both his aesthetic vision and the exacting science of symmetry and proportion, Dr. Ourian is able to produce surgical-level results with only non-surgical treatments, such as lasers, injectables and fillers. With little or no downtime, Dr. Ourian can perform nose jobs, chin and jawline contouring, body sculpting, and what seems to be an unimaginable array of treatments, simply armed with a syringe or a laser — and his own miracle-making talent, of course. One recent client effused that her treatment was as close to a religious experience she probably was ever going to get. That's the thing about Dr. Ourian. When he is with a client, his focus is razor sharp, attention undivided. As he methodically shifts the frame of his focal point while drawing from a palette of materials, it's like watching one of the great masters at work -- and you're the muse. In When Harry Met Sally movie parlance, “Can I have what she’s having?”

It’s no wonder Dr. Simon Ourian has an ever-expanding cult following that has catapulted him into Instagram’s enviable most-followed list. With 3.5 million fans, he’s social media’s Netflix equivalent: A guilty pleasure of magically transformative before-and-after posts millions of us can’t get enough of. And if a follower isn’t being insta-post awe-struck, they're star-struck by the endless reel of A-list beauties happily being filmed entrusting Dr. Simon Ourian and his gifted hands with their iconic HD-genic genetics. When his coterie of charmed clientele isn’t ready for their next close up with him, they can now treat themselves to indulgent self-care nirvana with his new MDO at-home skincare line.

Another card up his sleeve

And just when you thought Dr. Ourian’s sleeves were cardless, he started to post his other works of art, but this time they’re inanimate. If Jeff Koons , Henry Moore and Aristide Maillol could make babies, the progeny would be Dr. Ourian’s oversized color-shocked sculptures. Describing the synthesis of his symbiotic talents: “I am using what I learned in anatomy, medicine, and mathematics of beauty to make my art; and what I learn in sculpting to enhance my practice of medicine.”

Indeed, when he’s not jockeying between clients clad in a white lab coat with his bag of tricks, Dr. Ourian ditches syringes for pens, rasps, and chisels, and uses a myriad of materials — from clay, marble, and stone to contemporaneous resin and aluminum — to mold and carve until the larger than life three dimensional subjects are, as Michelangelo put it, set free.

An evolutionary and dream-worthy journey

What started as a hobby to unwind, has turned into a seven-digit side hustle. The commissions keep on coming, with requests for one-of-a-kind sculptures and paintings for private art collections and public spaces alike. In this year alone — in the midst of a global pandemic, mind you — Dr. Ourian has banked more than a million bucks each for three bespoke creations, making him one of the most sought-after contemporary artists in America.

For an emigre arriving in the states at seventeen with little money and just his mother tongue, Dr. Simon Ourian’s journey is as evolutionary and dream-worthy as his Kardashian-caliber clients. This aesthetic visionary who revolutionized the medical world and redefined beauty is just getting started. And that is an art in itself.